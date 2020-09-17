Whitmer: Mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

Asked if the order could be revised before Big Ten football starts, he told The Associated Press: “This development just came yesterday from the Big Ten. I think we're certainly open to having conversations."

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown later said the state reached out to the conference “to discuss further as it may be fitting to treat the Big Ten more like professional sports — as they are very stringent and there are clear rules and guidance in place.”

The Big Ten is banking on daily testing to mitigate the risk of outbreaks. The Big Ten will begin daily antigen testing of all fall sports athletes, coaches and staff Sept. 30.

University of Michigan athletics spokesman Dave Ablauf said the Wolverines have been following the order.

“We have players that wear both face shields, the upper and new lower shield, as well as masks/neck gators during practice,” he said. “All of our coaches, staff and practice personnel wear masks/gators during practice.”

FILE - In this July 19, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh responds to a question during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast