X

White throws four TDs, Memphis rallies past Temple

Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, center, is sacked by the Memphis defense during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By Associated Press
Brady White passed for 313 yards with four touchdowns, including a pair just after halftime as Memphis dominated the third quarter and defeated Temple 41-29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White passed for 313 yards with four touchdowns, including a pair just after halftime as Memphis dominated the third quarter and defeated Temple 41-29 on Saturday.

In one span of seven plays after halftime Memphis (3-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) turned an interception into a touchdown, forced and recovered a fumble and scored another touchdown, turning a five-point halftime deficit into a 27-15 lead, which the Tigers never surrendered.

White found Calvin Austin on a 65-yard TD completion and connected with Tahj Washington on a 26-yarder.

The Tigers amassed 222 yards of offense and scored 17 points in the turnaround third quarter, aided by three Temple turnovers.

Anthony Russo completed 41 of 63 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns for the Owls (1-2, 1-2) but was picked off three times. Russo threw three scoring strikes to Jadan Blue, including an eight-yarder that brought the Owls as close as 34-29 with 10:11 left to play.

Blue caught 13 passes for 115 yards.

Austin racked up 184 yards on six catches for Memphis. Rodrigues Clark rushed for 106 yards on 22 carries.

Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark, left, runs past the Temple defense for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark, center, watches a fumbled ball bounce away while flanked by Temple defenders Daniel Archibong, left, and Audley Isaacs, right, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Memphis receiver Calvin Austin III, left, fumbles the ball after being hit by Temple defender Linwood Crump, right, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Memphis quarterback Brady White, left, scrambles out of the grasp of Temple defender Daniel Archibong, bottom right, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark, left, runs past Temple defender Aaron Adu, center, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Memphis receiver Tahj Washington, right, hauls in a touchdown catch against Temple defender Aaron Adu, left, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.