White Sox SS Tim Anderson to IL with right groin strain

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reacts after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a right groin strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a right groin strain.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.

The team said he will be evaluated further on Monday.

“It’s definitely a groin issue. The severity is going to depend on the further check, but he’s going on the IL for sure,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He made that spin, not sure exactly if he got his spike stuck or something. That’s typical, he goes on the IL making a great play at the time we needed it.”

It's another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.

“It’s devastating," said teammate Jake Burger, who singled in the winning run in the 12th inning of the team's 5-4 victory. "We were all around him. You saw all nine guys out there around him. It’s tough. He’s such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he’ll always be with us no matter what it is.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

