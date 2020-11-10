White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI again

“I accept full responsibility for my conduct, and assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will never occur again,” La Russa said then.

La Russa was hired by Chicago in a surprise move after Rick Renteria was let go in what the team insisted was a mutual decision. La Russa, who is friends with team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season.

The Hall of Famer hasn't managed a big league club since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.

ESPN reported La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb in the Phoenix area on Feb. 24. A peace officer found La Russa standing next to his SUV, according to the ESPN report, citing an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

La Russa was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. In the affidavit cited by ESPN, the peace officer described him as “argumentative.”

La Russa is the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston’s Dusty Baker is 71.

La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) have more victories. La Russa and Sparky Anderson are the only managers to win the World Series in the American League and National League.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports