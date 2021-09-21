White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold

“We have to win at a higher percentage than we’re winning right now,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to execute in this league. Our execution is not where it has to be in all phases.”

Bryan Garcia (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, who went five innings. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save.

“Our team finds ways to win,” said Detroit manager A.J. Hinch, whose team has won four straight and seven of its last nine games. “We put pressure on the opponent, we hung in there. Today was a really weird game. Both teams left double-digit guys on base. Both teams found a lot of hits (but) had a hard time pushing runs across until the end and we came out with the big hit.”

Jace Fry (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief of Keuchel. Luis Robert led Chicago’s offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Robert gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-run single through a drawn-in infield. The Tigers scored in the bottom of the inning on Baddoo’s RBI single.

Baddoo’s second run-scoring hit tied the score at 2 in the fourth.

Detroit nearly took the lead in the sixth when Reyes was called safe at home on Baddoo’s fielder’s choice grounder. The call was overturned upon video review.

The Tigers broke the deadlock in the seventh on Niko Goodrum’s RBI single. Reyes ripped a two-run single to give his team a three-run lead.

“We’re all going in the same direction,” Reyes said through an interpreter. “Every time we go out on the field, we go out to win, regardless of whoever we’re playing.”

Tim Anderson’s single in the eighth knocked in the White Sox’s final run. Chicago left 13 runners on base.

“We had a chance to blow that game open and score more runs than we did,” La Russa said.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

The game was originally scheduled for the evening but was moved up to 1:10 p.m. due to a rainy forecast.

ROSTER MOVES

White Sox: OF Adam Engel was activated from the 10-day injured list and INF Romy Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.00) is scheduled to start the series finale on Wednesday. Lopez has 13 career starts against the Tigers, posting a 4-4 record and 3.42 ERA in those outings.

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) has lost all three of his starts against the White Sox this season. The prized rookie won’t be on the mound for long – he’s been placed under a three-inning limit.

___

Caption Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) receives the throw in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum breaks for first base with an RBI-single to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead over the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 5-3. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Fans watch Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal bat as rain falls during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 5-3. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson