White Sox LHP Rodón throwing perfect game thru 8 vs Indians

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He has six strikeouts.

The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when José Ramírez lined to left on a 3-1 pitch for the final out of the seventh. There were more cheers after Amed Rosario struck out swinging for the final out of the eighth.