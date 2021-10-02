White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0

White had scoring runs of 3 and 15 yards. He finished with 68 yards on 16 carries.

Georgia stretched its lead to 21-0 when Dan Jackson blocked Reid Bauer's punt and White fell on the ball in the end zone.

Daniels was in uniform, but he missed his second game of the season after testing the injury in pregame warmups. An oblique injury kept Daniels out of the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over UAB on Sept. 11.

Arkansas also had quarterback questions after KJ Jefferson missed most of the second half of last week’s win over Texas A&M with a bruised left knee. Jefferson returned for the final drive and had the knee wrapped while starting against Georgia.

Jefferson completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards. Malik Hornsby took over at quarterback in the final quarter.

Jack Podlesny kicked field goals of 46, 30 and 37 yards. Cam Little was wide right from 37 yards in the second quarter for the Razorbacks.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks failed to match the top-10 standards set by Georgia. They hurt themselves with 13 penalties for 100 yards, including two false-start flags before they could run a play. Pressure caused by Georgia's defense and the crowd noise, especially at the start of the game, was overwhelming.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed impressive depth when forced to play without their starting quarterback. Bennett managed the game, completing a few early passes and then leaning heavily on the Bulldogs' long list of running backs. The defense, meanwhile, flourished while frustrating Jefferson and smothering the Razorbacks' ground game. The defense showed it deserves its top ranking, making the team look like a serious contender for the same honor.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas: The Razorbacks' defense recovered after Georgia's 21-0 first-quarter lead, allowing only two field goals in the next two quarters. It was too late to save Arkansas from a probable drop in the Top 25. Despite fading in the final quarter, Arkansas may not fall far in the poll, thanks to wins over Top 25 teams Texas and Texas A&M.

Georgia: The Bulldogs solidified their No. 2 ranking. Another dominant defensive showing over an Arkansas team that was averaging 35.8 points could earn Georgia more first-place votes.

UP NEXT

Arkansas visits No. 12 Mississippi on Saturday.

Georgia visits No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. Georgia has a four-game win streak in the series, including a 27-6 victory last season in Athens.

Caption Arkansas punter Reid Bauer (30) has his punt blocked by Georgia's Dan Jackson (47) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Georgia running back Zamir White (3) gets past Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Georgia running back James Cook (4). Is pushed out of bounds by Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman paces the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson blocks the punt in the end zone by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer and Georgia recovered for the touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson blocks the punt in the endzone by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer and Georgia recovered for the touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton