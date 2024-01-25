White House's first chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving Biden's administration

Leach said the role “has been the honor of a lifetime” and expressed “great optimism” about the administration’s future diversity and inclusion efforts. Leach, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's announcement of his departure, will take time to reflect on how to best increase equity across institutions before his next role. The White House has not immediately replaced its top diversity officer role but has launched a job search for the position.

Leach's departure comes as diversity, equity and inclusion efforts face growing backlash across major sectors including business, government, education and health care. Right-leaning organizations have increasingly challenged diversity and inclusion efforts, which are premised on decreasing bias, as themselves discriminatory. Republican politicians and activists have depicted "diversity, equity and inclusion," or DEI, efforts as harmful to the country and enacted laws restricting such policies.

Democrats, by contrast, see such policies as ensuring the perspectives of different communities in society are reflected in public life. Leach said he hoped the Biden administration reaches “a new level of intentionality to continue building on the progress that we’ve made.”

Anthony Fauci, who served as a chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he knows Biden takes diversity and inclusion “very seriously” and he had “the right person in Michael, who is very passionate about it.”

“As we’re getting deeper and deeper into the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion, a lot of people have skepticism,” Fauci said. “But I have found in my own experience, having lived through both eras — the era when there was no diversity, there was no equity and there was no inclusion, versus now when we’re seeing a fair amount of it — it is a value and has made us really better off.”

“If you don’t have people working there who reflect the community of afflicted people," Fauci continued, “then you’re not really doing it right. You’ve got to get your reaching out into the community. You’ve got to reach out with people that look like and are part of the community.”

About half of the White House staff identifies as a person of color, and nearly 60% of staffers are women, according to a White House staff report last year. Biden has also signed an executive order promoting diversity and inclusion in the federal workforce broadly.

“President Biden committed to building a federal government that looks like America, and he has kept that promise with the help of leaders like Michael Leach,” said Stephen Benjamin, director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. “Michael has set the bar high as an exemplary public servant, and he will be missed.”

Before joining Biden’s 2020 campaign, Leach worked at the National Football League for a decade in labor relations roles and earlier as an assistant to the head coach at the Chicago Bears.

“You could tell that Michael was destined for bigger things," Bears Chairman George McCaskey said. “We weren’t surprised at all when he was in the White House.”