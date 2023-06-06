White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins

“We want people to be able to see what’s happening in their communities," Quillian said.

U.S. adults have generally given Biden poor reviews on his economic leadership. Just 33% approve of how the president has handled the economy, according to a May survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. High inflation coming out of the pandemic has eroded confidence in Biden's economic stewardship, overshadowing the 3.7% unemployment rate and more than 13 million jobs added during his presidency.

The rollout of the site comes shortly before the administration engages in additional public outreach with a second round of its “Investing in America” tour. It plans to send out Cabinet secretaries and other officials around the country as part of the two-week July 4 congressional recess. Biden and other top administration officials previously visited parts of the U.S. in March and April in hopes of putting more focus on their policies.

“ ‘Investing in America’ is more than just a slogan,” Biden said Tuesday. “For the first time, America is actually investing in itself, beginning to pay off.”

On the website, users on the site can look at a national map or scroll through projects by state. The site documents private investments of more than $100 million that the administration said its policies helped to spur. It also provides additional economic data and details at the state level, including on how administration policies have increased access to health care coverage and lowered prescription drug prices.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.