White House warns of recession as debt limit fight drags on

The White House analysis warned that a protracted default could send the stock market plummeting by 45% and cost more than 8 million jobs in the third quarter of 2023, raising the prospect of “an immediate, sharp recession on the order of the Great Recession.”

The report said the government, unable to borrow money, would lack the traditional tools it uses to temper the impact of economic downturns, namely economic stimulus and social support.

“Because the government would be unable to enact counter-cyclical measures in a breach-induced recession, there would be limited policy options to help buffer the impact on households and businesses," the White House said. "The ability of households and businesses, especially small businesses, to borrow through the private sector to offset this economic pain would also be compromised.”

Even the “brinkmanship” approach, where lawmakers reach a deal at the eleventh hour, could cost about 200,000 jobs and shave 0.3% off the annual gross domestic product growth, according to the analysis. It said there already are signs of market stress from the showdown.