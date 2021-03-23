White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test

Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued as Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues.

Relations between the U.S. and North Korea, once hailed as potentially promising after former President Donald Trump’s three meetings with Kim, have been tense with no substantive contact for more than a year.

The last face-to-face talks between senior officials from the two countries were held in Sweden in October 2019 and efforts by the Biden administration to resume a dialogue have been rebuffed since February.

Since Trump’s first meeting with Kim in Singapore in 2018, the North has not conducted nuclear or long-range missile tests, although analysts believe they have pressed ahead with their programs on both. And, the North has not given up short- and medium range missile testing.

North Korean officials have not been in contact with U.S. government officials in more than a year, spanning two administrations, one of the senior administration officials noted.

Biden administration officials have been consulting with Trump administration officials who took part in the Singapore talks as well as a second meeting between Kim and Trump in February 2019. Some Trump officials in their talks with the Biden team speculated that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a broader reconsideration of engagement with the United States could explain the North's radio silence, according to one official.

Kim is in the midst of the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy was hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North’s external trade. The North also faced a spate of natural disasters last summer not to mention the persistent U.S.-led sanctions.

But a Biden administration officials added that the Biden administration does not view the weekend’s missile tests as closing the door to such talks.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan is also scheduled to meet next week with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts for talks about the way forward with North Korea.

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe in Columbus, Ohio contributed to this report.