White House: No more TikTok on gov't devices within 30 days

Congress passed the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” in December as part of a sweeping government funding package. The legislation does allow for TikTok use in certain cases, including for national security, law enforcement and research purposes.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd, remains extremely popular and is used by two-thirds of teens in the U.S. But there is increasing concern that Beijing could obtain control of American user data that the app has obtained.

The company has been dismissive of the ban for federal devices and has noted that it is developing security and data privacy plans as part of the Biden administration's ongoing national security review.

Canada also announced Monday that it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. The European Union's executive branch said last week it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.