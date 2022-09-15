White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence

The administration gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion Thursday on how stop the violence. Among the attendees were Sarah Collins Rudolph, who lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at a Birmingham, Alabama, church 59 years ago. She was also expected to meet with President Joe Biden.

In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade and the Justice Department has said it would step up efforts to counter it. And political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes — a growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president.