White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.

Participating federal departments will use a “no-touch” approach.

NASA will display space-related items, including an inflatable rocket. Costumed-clad kids can wave to the Agriculture Department's Smokey Bear and pick up Junior Ranger badges from the Interior Department's station.

The Education and Labor departments will offer photo opportunities, and the Transportation department will provide paper airplanes for children to take home.

The South Portico of the White House will be decorated with bright-colored leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins.