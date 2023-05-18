White House expected to withdraw federal appeals court nomination, in judicial defeat for Biden

The committee chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., declined to hold a vote on Delaney’s nomination in the committee's meeting on Thursday, as he did last week. He said a week ago that the votes weren’t yet there for Delaney.

“It wasn’t the right moment,” Durbin said last week. “We’ll see.”

New Hampshire's senators, Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, strongly backed Delaney. But other Democrats had expressed concerns.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Cory Booker of New Jersey had all indicated that they were undecided in recent months.

“For me personally, reproductive rights is a fundamental, core issue,” Blumenthal told The Associated Press in March. “And I think I’d want to know why he put his name on the brief and what it reflects in his personal view.”

At issue is a New Hampshire law, passed in 2003 but repealed in 2007, that required minors to tell their parents before they obtained an abortion. As the state’s deputy attorney general, Delaney was among those who signed a brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court that defended the law because it “does not present a substantial obstacle to any woman’s right to choose an abortion.”