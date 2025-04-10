White House Christmas ornament honors 150 years of culinary diplomacy practiced at state dinners

First issued in 1981, the annual ornament typically features the presidents in their order of service. Last year's was a tribute to Jimmy Carter in the shape of an anchor to recognize his service in the Navy.

But the ornament sometimes is used to highlight important White House anniversaries or occasions, said association president Stewart McLaurin. For example, the ornament in 2000 highlighted the 200th anniversary of the White House. Next year's will mark America's 250th birthday.

“Presidents will resume, or pick up, or continue at some point, but when we have a moment to highlight significant anniversaries or occasions at the White House itself, we don't want to miss that opportunity, also,” McLaurin said.

President Ulysses Grant hosted the first White House state dinner for King David Kalakaua, one of the last monarchs of the Hawaiian Kingdom, in December 1874. Nearly 400 have been held since then, McLaurin said.

President Donald Trump held two state dinners in his first term, for France and Australia. A third one, for Spain, in 2020 was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. There's been no word yet on how soon Trump might hold another one now that he's back in office.

State dinners have grown in stature and size since the first one held by Grant.

“State dinners are an important part of the American diplomatic process,” McLaurin said in an interview. “It’s an opportunity for our presidents to establish friendships with heads of state through the extension of hospitality. They’re not just fancy parties.”

They are the highest diplomatic honor the United States has to recognize close allies and dazzle their leaders with an evening of first-rate food, decor and entertainment in the company of hundreds of invited guests. The glitzy affairs close a state visit that begins with an elaborate arrival ceremony for the visiting leader on the White House lawn.

The White House Historical Association is a privately funded, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that raises money mostly through private donations and sales of retail merchandise, including the annual Christmas ornament. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy created the association in 1961 to help preserve the White House interior and educate the public.

