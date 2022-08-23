Whistleblower: Bad news for Twitter, good news for Musk?

Disclosure of the Mudge document changes the dynamic of the Twitter lawsuit from what appeared to be an easy win for Twitter, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an interview.

“For Musk, it’s almost like a kid waking up on Christmas morning and seeing this under the tree,” he said. “It gives the Musk camp a leg to stand on going into the court battle.”

The whistleblower complaint boosts Musk’s claims on the spam bot issue, and will bring more focus on it in Washington, Ives said. “For Twitter’s board, it’s their worst nightmare that this came out at such a critical juncture.”

But Ives called the timing of the complaint “extremely interesting” just weeks before the trial in Delaware.

Twitter called the complaint “a false narrative" about the company and its privacy and data security practices “that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context."

In an emailed statement, the company said Zatko’s “allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders."

Some experts, though, see the whistleblower disclosure as little more than good optics for Musk.

While getting a lot of headlines, it probably won’t change what’s likely to be a Twitter victory in its lawsuit demanding that Musk go through with the purchase, said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan law and business professor.