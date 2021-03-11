Where's the beef? Runaway steer still roaming Rhode Island

On Feb. 4, after the animal first bolted when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, a startled Uber driver reported seeing it hoofing its way through an intersection as he was waiting for a traffic light to change.

It later was sighted in Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.

Authorities are urging anyone who sees it to alert police and not attempt to corral it themselves.

“Stay clear of the steer,” they posted. “Please leave the capture to professionals.”