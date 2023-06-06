Wheat prices rise following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine

"This could be just the start of the bull run," Sizov wrote on Twitter.

Wheat prices have been falling throughout the year.

Citi commodities analysts said Tuesday's incident is “a reminder of lingering inflationary risk in the goods market.”

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area — and cutting off water supplies to to Crimea, which which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. It was not possible to verify the claims.

AP Reporter Susie Blann contributed to this report from Kyiv, Ukraine.

