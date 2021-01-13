WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise

WhatsApp didn't do itself any favors when it recently told users that if they don't accept a new privacy policy by Feb. 8, they'll be cut off. The notice referenced the data WhatsApp shares with Facebook, which while not entirely new, may have struck some users that way.

Confusion about the notice, complicated by Facebook's history of privacy mishaps, forced WhatsApp to clarify its update to users this week. The company said that its update "does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way," adding that the policy changes were necessary to allow users to message businesses on WhatsApp. The notice "provides further transparency about how we collect and use data," the company said.

WhatsApp is still by far the most popular messaging app of the three, and so far there's no evidence of a mass exodus. Sensor Tower estimates that Signal has been installed about 58.6 million times globally since 2014. In that same period Telegram has seen about 755.2 million installations and WhatsApp a whopping 5.6 billion — almost eight times as many as Telegram.

FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, shows the Signal encrypted messaging app loading on a smartphone in Paris. In early January 2021, encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google's app stores, while WhatsApp's growth is on the decline following a privacy fiasco where the company was forced to clarify a message it sent to users. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter, File) Credit: Raphael Satter Credit: Raphael Satter