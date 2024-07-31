What's next for Katie Ledecky: Another race and a relay as she goes for more records

Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming’s most impressive records

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Katie Ledecky has tied one of swimming's most impressive records.

Chances are, she'll have it all to herself by the time she completes the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old Ledecky bumped her career total to 12 medals with a dominating victory in the 1,500-meter freestyl e Wednesday night, equaling three fellow Americans — Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson — for the most ever by a female swimmer.

What's next for Ledecky?

— She is expected to compete in the final of the 4x200 freestyle relay on Thursday. The U.S. took silver in that event at the Tokyo Games after winning gold in the two previous Olympics, so that seems like a pretty sure bet for lucky medal No. 13.

— Ledecky will be going for her fourth straight gold medal in the 800 freestyle, with the preliminaries set for Friday morning and the final to follow Saturday next evening.

The American star now has eight gold medals in her career, seven of them coming in individual races. She came into these games already holding the record for the most individual golds by a female swimmer.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

She already held the record for most individual golds by a woman swimmer, It was seventh individual gold — she already She still has another individual event as well as a relay.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris misled voters about her...
2
Venezuela's Maduro asks Supreme Court to audit the presidential...
3
Israel-Hamas war latest: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated...
4
Clashes break out in London outside Downing Street as the killing of 3...
5
Stock market today: S&P 500 jumps to best day in 5 months as tech...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top