What's in the US-UK trade deal? A broad agreement with limited details

The Trump administration announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom Thursday in grandiose terms, but with only limited details about what it achieves
President Donald Trump, center, with from l-r., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, and Britian's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson, making remarks on a trade deal between U.S. and U.K. in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Nation & World
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom Thursday in grandiose terms, but with only limited details about what it will achieve.

The agreement will open up the British market to American beef, ethanol, and other agricultural products, the White House said. It will also allow British cars and steel better access to U.S. consumers.

President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office Thursday that additional details will be worked out in the "coming weeks." But in a fact sheet the administration said the deal is "historic" and "a great deal for America."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the deal would protect thousands of auto jobs and stressed the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

Here are some elements of the agreement announced by the two countries:

—The United States will maintain the 10% duty on nearly all imports from the U.K., which Trump imposed April 2. Many economists had hoped that the tariff would be dropped as part of any trade deal, but Trump suggested that the 10% universal duty was likely to be a floor in any talks.

—The U.K. will be able to export 100,000 cars to the U.S. annually that will pay a 10% tariff, down from its current 27.5%, according to the U.K. government. The UK exported 92,000 cars to the U.S. in 2024.

—U.K. steel imports will enter the U.S. duty-free, rather than face the 25% tariff the White House has placed on all steel imports.

—The two countries have agreed to greater market access for each other's beef, with the U.K. able to export 13,000 metric tons of beef to the U.S. tariff-free.

—The U.K. will eliminate its tariff on ethanol from the U.S.

—The U.K. will “reduce or eliminate” non-tariff barriers to U.S. exports, the White House said, though it did not provide details. The agreement creates opportunities for $5 billion in new exports of U.S. agricultural and other goods, according to the administration's fact sheet.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to employees at a car factory in the West Midlands, Thursday, May 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks with reporters after announcing a trade deal with United Kingdom in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

