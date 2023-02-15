What's a legal slap? Slap fight league regulators weigh in

Power Slap is being featured in the TBS show “Power Slap: Road to the Title.” The first four episodes averaged 275,000 viewers.

However, many competitors exhibited apparent concussion-like symptoms, raising safety concerns about the competition.

Power Slap President Frank Lamicella told the commission Wednesday there have been “no major injuries” among the 25 matches the commission approved.

Any slap that doesn’t meet the criteria will result in disqualification, and every strike is subject to video review. The review official has the final say over whether someone is disqualified.

Marnell was especially concerned about replay guidelines being followed.

“I think we have to take this sport, whether you like it or not, just as serious as we take the $20 million, $100 million boxing match that we’re responsible for,” Marnell said. “We need a process for this because the way that I see this going, and I haven’t been to one yet in person, but watching this you are going to be reviewing every single slap. The clamp down on the carpal bone hitting the cheek first has got to be zero tolerance. It’s over at that point.”

Lamicella said the league is using the same replay equipment as the UFC. “We’ve taken the MMA rules and adjusted it for slap, and it is evolving and will be evolving even more,” Lamicella said.

White promoted the TBS show in an interview with Front Office Sports last week. He acknowledged in the interview that a video of him and his wife slapping each other during an argument on New Year's Eve at a Mexican nightclub didn't help in his efforts to promote the new sport. He called the timing "ironic and horrible at the same time."

The commission has approved upcoming Power Slap events March 9 and 11 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex plans to install a 1,000-seat arena, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

