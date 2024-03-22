Correction: Truth Social-What is it story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story published March 26, 2024, about Truth Social, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Truth Social had 5 million monthly active users in February, according to Similarweb. The platform had 5 million monthly visits.
In Other News
1
Handpicked numbers were the golden ticket to the $1.13B Mega Millions...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following its 3-day losing...
3
Correction: Emergency Contraception-Sexual Assault story
4
Poland dismisses the Eurocorps reaction unit commander who faces a...
5
MLB owners unanimously approve sale of Baltimore Orioles to a group...