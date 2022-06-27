What to watch in primaries in Colorado, Illinois, elsewhere

In all, primary elections are playing out across Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah on Tuesday. Nebraska is holding a special election.

What to watch:

COLORADO

GOP businessman Joe O'Dea, who has spoken publicly about his support for abortion rights, is running for the nomination to take on Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet this fall. O'Dea's top rival is state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion in all circumstances and attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

O'Dea said he backs a ban on late-term abortions and government funding of abortions, but the decision to terminate a pregnancy in the initial months is “between a person and their God.”

While Colorado has trended Democratic over the past decade, Tuesday’s top Republican primary contests will show whether far-right candidates are making progress in their quest to take on uncontested Democrats like Bennet, Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who’s led the national fight against 2020 election deniers.

One of them is Republican Tina Peters, a conspiracy-theorist county elections clerk who's been indicted for tampering with voting equipment and posting data online. Peters wants to unseat Griswold as Colorado's top elections official despite calls from the state GOP for Peters to suspend her campaign. She's running against Republican Pam Anderson, a former head of the state's clerks association and defender of Colorado's mail-in elections system.

Colorado’s congressional primaries will measure the staying power of first-term GOP firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert in a sprawling western Colorado district that leans more Republican after redistricting. She’s up against state Sen. Don Coram, a hemp farmer and GOP moderate.

In the Republican race to take on Polis, a former suburban Denver mayor, Greg Lopez, is facing Heidi Ganahl, the lone statewide-elected Republican as a University of Colorado regent.

ILLINOIS

As he is in most GOP contests, Trump is a central issue in Illinois' Republican primary for governor.

Darren Bailey, a conservative farmer who earned Trump's endorsement over the weekend and often reads from the Bible in campaign videos, is part of a six-candidate Republican field. His rivals include Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest suburb, who had $50 million in support from billionaire Ken Griffin but was heavily targeted by Democrats who see Bailey as an easier matchup for Pritzker.

While Trump endorsed Bailey, he also campaigned alongside first-term Rep. Mary Miller, who is challenging five-term Rep. Rodney Davis in one of the state's two incumbent-on-incumbent primaries.

But at Saturday's rally, Miller described the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade as “a victory for white life.” A spokesperson later said she had intended to say the decision was a victory for a “right to life.”

But the Illinois congresswoman is no stranger to provocative statements. Soon after joining the House, Miller quoted Adolf Hitler, saying he was right to say that "whoever has the youth has the future."

Davis is a powerful, more moderate lawmaker who is the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, which deals with election legislation and the Capitol complex.

Meanwhile, two Democratic incumbents — Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman — are facing off for a Chicago-area seat. Also on the Democratic side, about two dozen candidates are fighting to succeed Rep. Bobby Rush, the only lawmaker to ever defeat Barack Obama. They include John Jackson, son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Karin Norington-Reaves, who has Rush's endorsement.

NEW YORK

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was vaulted into office last fall when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal, is trying to hold on to her job.

Hochul, a Democrat from western New York, is facing challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate congressman from Long Island.

Tuesday's elections cover New York's statewide offices and state assembly races, but primary elections for U.S. House seats and the state Senate will be held Aug. 23. Those elections were delayed because of a redistricting lawsuit that led a court to throw out new political maps.

Hochul, who was Cuomo's lieutenant governor for six years, promised to restore New Yorkers' faith in its government after stepping into the office last summer, but she hit a major stumbling block in April, when her handpicked lieutenant governor was arrested in a federal corruption probe.

Williams, a progressive running to Hochul’s left, said Hochul is either “consistently shamefully out of the loop, or shamefully enabling through her inaction.” Suozzi, running to Hochul's right, says she's not being tough enough on crime, suggesting she should have gone further to harden the state’s bail law.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin is considered the front-runner in a crowded field that features Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor Rudy Giuliani; Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; and businessman Harry Wilson. Former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Zeldin, who also enjoys the backing of the state GOP and Conservative Party, but Trump has stayed out of the race.

UTAH

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits one of Trump’s closest allies, GOP incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, against two challengers who have spent months questioning Lee's loyalty to the former president.

Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom have attacked Lee as a divisive politician who cares less about governing than about television appearances and winning Trump's favor. Unlike Lee, neither voted for Trump in 2020.

Both Republican challengers have highlighted the post-election text messages Lee sent to Trump's chief of staff, which show his early involvement in efforts to overturn the election. Edwards has also stood out by saying she disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to revisit Roe v. Wade.

The Senate primary is testing whether Trump's brand of divisive politics and conspiracy theories resonates with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who make up a majority of Utah’s population.

In November, the winner will take on independent Evan McMullin, a former Republican who won backing from the state Democratic Party in April.

MISSISSIPPI

Congressional primary runoffs are rare in Mississippi, but on Tuesday, two of the state's Republican incumbents are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party.

Rep. Steven Palazzo is seeking a seventh term and was considered vulnerable after being accused in a 2021 congressional ethics report of abusing his office by misspending campaign funds.

Rep. Michael Guest is seeking a third term. He voted to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and was forced into a runoff amid criticism that he was disloyal to Trump.

Both Palazzo and Guest failed to cross the 50% threshold to win outright in their June 7 primaries. Palazzo is facing Mike Ezell, the sheriff of a coastal county, while Guest is going up against Michael Cassidy, a former Navy fighter pilot who has highlighted his allegiance to Trump.

OKLAHOMA

Republicans are picking two U.S. Senate nominees on Tuesday.

A crowd of high-profile GOP contenders is vying to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, including Trump's former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, who resigned from his Washington post under a cloud of ethics scandals. Other candidates include Rep. Markwayne Mullin; T.W. Shannon, the state legislature's first Black House speaker; and Luke Holland, Inhofe's longtime chief of staff.

Republican Sen. James Lankford is facing a primary test of his own that centers on Trump.

Lankford, among the Senate's most conservative members, has faced backlash from Trump loyalists for not embracing the former president's lies about election fraud. Lankford is facing Tulsa evangelical pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, a political newcomer endorsed by Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser.

NEBRASKA

A judge on Tuesday will sentence longtime Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry on campaign contribution charges on the same day voters will decide who should serve out the Republican's term. Fortenberry resigned in March.

Republican Mike Flood will be favored to win the election in the Republican-leaning district over Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks. Both are state legislators.

Regardless of who wins the special election, Flood and Pansing Brooks will face off again in the November general election. The eastern Nebraska district includes Lincoln and parts of suburban Omaha as well as rural area.

___

Associated Press writers Michelle Price in New York; Sara Burnett in Chicago; Sam Metz in Salt Lake City; Jim Anderson in Denver; Grant Schulte in Omaha, Neb.; Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey speaks to voters during a campaign stop in Athens, Ill., June 14, 2022. Bailey is seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Credit: John O'Connor Credit: John O'Connor Combined Shape Caption FILE - Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey speaks to voters during a campaign stop in Athens, Ill., June 14, 2022. Bailey is seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Credit: John O'Connor Credit: John O'Connor

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 9, 2020, photo, Democrat Marie Newman campaigns in Chicago. Two Democratic incumbents, Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman, are facing off for a Chicago-area seat in the Democratic primary Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 9, 2020, photo, Democrat Marie Newman campaigns in Chicago. Two Democratic incumbents, Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman, are facing off for a Chicago-area seat in the Democratic primary Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic incumbents, Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman, are facing off for a Chicago-area seat in the Democratic primary Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades File) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic incumbents, Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman, are facing off for a Chicago-area seat in the Democratic primary Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades File) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., speaks as Republican members of the House Second Amendment Caucus talk to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2022. Miller, is challenging five-term Rep. Rodney Davis in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., speaks as Republican members of the House Second Amendment Caucus talk to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2022. Miller, is challenging five-term Rep. Rodney Davis in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption An image of former President Donald Trump is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago Combined Shape Caption An image of former President Donald Trump is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Joe O'Dea, a candidate for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, talks during a campaign appearance at a brew pub in south suburban Littleton, Colo., June 9, 2022. O'Dea has spoken publicly about his support for abortion rights and faces state Rep. Ron Hanks in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption FILE - Joe O'Dea, a candidate for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, talks during a campaign appearance at a brew pub in south suburban Littleton, Colo., June 9, 2022. O'Dea has spoken publicly about his support for abortion rights and faces state Rep. Ron Hanks in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters, talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Peters is competing for the nomination from the Republican Party to run for the job of Colorado's secretary of state. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters, talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Peters is competing for the nomination from the Republican Party to run for the job of Colorado's secretary of state. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., right, speaks during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2022. First-term Rep. Mary Miller is challenging Davis in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., right, speaks during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2022. First-term Rep. Mary Miller is challenging Davis in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Pam Anderson, who is competing for the nomination from the Republican Party to run for the job of Colorado's secretary of state, poses for a photo in her office Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption FILE - Pam Anderson, who is competing for the nomination from the Republican Party to run for the job of Colorado's secretary of state, poses for a photo in her office Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a debate June 1, 2022, in Draper, Utah. Lee faces former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom in the GOP primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Combined Shape Caption FILE - Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a debate June 1, 2022, in Draper, Utah. Lee faces former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom in the GOP primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former state lawmaker and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards speaks during a Republican primary debate June 1, 2022, in Draper, Utah. Edwards faces Sen. Mike Lee and political operative Ally Isom in the GOP primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former state lawmaker and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards speaks during a Republican primary debate June 1, 2022, in Draper, Utah. Edwards faces Sen. Mike Lee and political operative Ally Isom in the GOP primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Political staffer and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Ally Isom speaks during a Republican primary debate Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Draper, Utah. Isom faces Sen. Mike Lee and former state lawmaker Becky Edwards in the GOP primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Combined Shape Caption FILE - Political staffer and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Ally Isom speaks during a Republican primary debate Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Draper, Utah. Isom faces Sen. Mike Lee and former state lawmaker Becky Edwards in the GOP primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., speaks as he stands with a delegation of state elected officials May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Guest is facing Michael Cassidy, a former Navy fighter pilot, in a runoff primary election June 28, as he seeks a third term. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., speaks as he stands with a delegation of state elected officials May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Guest is facing Michael Cassidy, a former Navy fighter pilot, in a runoff primary election June 28, as he seeks a third term. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Scott Pruitt speaks during a candidate's forum for U.S. Senate Republican candidates May 11, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Looking on are candidates Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, left, and Luke Holland, center. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Combined Shape Caption FILE - Scott Pruitt speaks during a candidate's forum for U.S. Senate Republican candidates May 11, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Looking on are candidates Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, left, and Luke Holland, center. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Luke Holland speaks during a candidate's forum for U.S. Senate Republican candidates May 11, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Holland is vying to be the Senate Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Combined Shape Caption FILE - Luke Holland speaks during a candidate's forum for U.S. Senate Republican candidates May 11, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Holland is vying to be the Senate Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined Shape Caption FILE. - Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 15, 2021. Mullin is vying to be the Senate Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago Combined Shape Caption FILE. - Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 15, 2021. Mullin is vying to be the Senate Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago

Combined Shape Caption FILE - T.W. Shannon walks from President-elect Donald Trump after meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J. The former state house speaker is vying to be the Senate Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption FILE - T.W. Shannon walks from President-elect Donald Trump after meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J. The former state house speaker is vying to be the Senate Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption A video of Rudy Giuliani is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago Combined Shape Caption A video of Rudy Giuliani is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago

Combined Shape Caption FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June, 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle Combined Shape Caption FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June, 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Combined Shape Caption FILE - New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle Combined Shape Caption FILE - New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Combined Shape Caption Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., answers a question during a debate with New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as they face off during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, Thursday June 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle Combined Shape Caption Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., answers a question during a debate with New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as they face off during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, Thursday June 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Combined Shape Caption FILE - From left, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, face off during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle Combined Shape Caption FILE - From left, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, face off during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June 16, 2022, in New York. New York's Democratic primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Lee Zeldin appears during New York's Republican gubernatorial debate at the studios of Spectrum News NY1 on June 20, 2022, in New York. New York's Republican primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Brittainy Newman/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Combined Shape Caption FILE - Lee Zeldin appears during New York's Republican gubernatorial debate at the studios of Spectrum News NY1 on June 20, 2022, in New York. New York's Republican primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Brittainy Newman/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Combined Shape Caption FILE - From left to right, businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, face off during New York's Republican gubernatorial debate at the studios of Spectrum News NY1 on June 20, 2022, in New York. New York's Republican primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Brittainy Newman/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Combined Shape Caption FILE - From left to right, businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, face off during New York's Republican gubernatorial debate at the studios of Spectrum News NY1 on June 20, 2022, in New York. New York's Republican primary for nominees for governor and lieutenant governor is Tuesday, June 28. (Brittainy Newman/Newsday via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman