WHAT TO WATCH: Football, then ice dancing on big day for NBC

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France lead after the rhythm dance, with world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia second. The American duos of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are third and fourth.

Papadakis and Cizeron finished second at the 2018 Olympics to the now-retired Canadian team of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

“These Olympics are so different from four years ago. We are in a very different place," Cizeron said. “I think with all the experience we’ve gained we have become more mature. We know better what we are doing, so we are enjoying it better.”

SPEEDSKATING

Erin Jackson is a favorite in the 500 meters, although she nearly missed out on competing. She slipped at the U.S. trials in this event and didn't make the team, but Brittany Bowe gave up her spot in the 500. Bowe ended up in the event anyway because the U.S. received a third quota spot.

The 500 is supposed to start just before 9 a.m. NBC plans to carry it live, with an encore presentation after the Super Bowl. USA Network will also have coverage of it at 7:30 p.m.

BOBSLED

Monobob gives women's bobsledders a second medal event at the Olympics, along with the two-woman competition. U.S. standouts Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor were hoping four-man would be added on the women's side, but many nations lack depth among female bobsledders, so monobob is in the Olympics instead.

“Nothing’s a given here," Meyers Taylor said. “I think some good things can happen, but it’s going to take everything I have and I’m going to give it everything I have.”

NBC plans to show the final monobob run live after the Super Bowl.

TWO FOR GU?

Eileen Gu, already an Olympic champion this year in freestyle Big Air, has a chance to win another gold medal in slopestyle. The California native, who competes for China, was the 2021 world champion in that event.

NBC plans to show slopestyle during its late-night coverage.

ALSO OF NOTE

The U.S. men's hockey team faces Germany live on USA Network at 8 a.m. NBC will also have live coverage of that game. ... China has another good chance for a gold medal in the men's 500 in short track speedskating. The final is scheduled to start at 7:14 a.m. and will be shown live on USA Network. The final of the women's 3,000 relay is a half-hour earlier, also live on USA Network. NBC will air both those events in the morning as well, and USA Network will show them at night.

Caption Five hundred drones form the shape of a football player and fly over the Los Angeles Convention Center during the Super Bowl LVI Drone Show Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow answers questions during a press conference following the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, of France, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Erin Jackson of the United States skates during a speedskating practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Elanta Meyers Taylor, of the United States, drives her bobsled during a women's monobob training heat at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein