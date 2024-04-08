What to stream this week: Billy Joel sings, Dora explores and 'Food, Inc. 2' chows down

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— A song can transport you back to a different time in your life with just a note. The new film "The Greatest Hits," starring Lucy Boynton, draws on this idea and makes it literal for a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend (David Corenswet, aka the new Superman). The random bouts of time travel, which can happen any time a familiar song comes on the radio, make it tough for her to live in the present and move on. The film comes from writer-director Ned Benson, who made the underappreciated "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby," and of course boasts a great soundtrack including Beach House and Roxy Music. "The Greatest Hits" is streaming on Hulu starting Thursday.

— Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal play cowboys and former lovers in Pedro Almodóvar's "Strange Way of Life," his 31-minute Western streaming on Netflix starting Sunday, April 14. At the film's Cannes premiere last year, Almodóvar, who famously turned down the opportunity to direct "Brokeback Mountain," said unlike the characters in that movie, he imagined these guys were really gunslingers in the vein of "The Wild Bunch." AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote at the time that "it's delightful to see Almodóvar at work in a new genre, yet just as at home, filling the frame with pops of color (Pascal's character wears a lime green jacket) and flourishes of emotion" and that it "extends yet another vibrant chapter in Almodóvar's filmography, now in its fifth decade."

— Sixteen years after "Food, Inc." changed the way many think about where their food comes from, filmmakers Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo reunited with "The Omnivore's Dilemma" author Michael Pollan and "Fast Food Nation" writer Eric Schlosser to take another look at the current state of food in the U.S. With a special focus on the rights of farmworkers and the downsides of corporate consolidation and ultra-processed foods, "Food, Inc. 2" will be available on VOD starting Friday, April 12.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— There is peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, peace and love, and Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden. Some things just go together. Joel and MSG have long been synonymous; he's sold out more shows than any other performer at the famed venue, first performing there in 1978. To celebrate his triumphant run, a new concert special, "The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden — The Greatest Arena Run of All Time," will air on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. It was filmed at Joel's 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden just a few days ago — March 28. Prepare to watch the Piano Man at the height of his powers. And then consider seeing him live, because he won't be at MSG for much longer: He will conclude his residency in July with his 150th lifetime performance at the venue.

— One of the defining American rock bands of the 2000s, Linkin Park will release their first career-spanning greatest hits collection, "Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000 – 2003)," on Friday, April 12. Headbangers should expect a comprehensive retrospective from the band as well as a previously unreleased track, "Friendly Fire," originally recorded around their 2017 album "One More Light" and featuring their late vocalist Chester Bennington.

— Rhiannon Giddens' music and scholarship has highlighted the contributions of Black Americans in folk and country. That work continues on "The Ballad of Sally Anne," a remarkable Alice Randall cover and choice cut from the forthcoming covers compilation "My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall." Randall is the author of a new book also titled "My Black Country" and the first Black woman to write a country No. 1 hit in Trisha Yearwood's "XXX's and OOO's (An American Girl)." This compilation celebrates her legacy. Other contributors to the album include Leyla McCalla, Valerie June, Rissi Palmer, and many other Black female country performers working to evolve the genre. "My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall" is a necessary listen for Randall and Giddens fans old and new. (And if you've just learned about Giddens through her contributions to Beyoncé's "Act ll: Cowboy Carter" — well, welcome!)

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— Dating expert Patti Stanger has a new TV show called "Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker" where she once again helps single people looking for love. On this show, Stanger teams up with former "Bachelor" Nick Viall, who was also rejected twice on "The Bachelorette" — he knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of dating. In each episode, the duo gives clients tips, tricks and brutal honesty to help them become truly ready to find a partner. The show premieres Thursday on The CW and also streams on The CW app.

— "Dora the Explorer" debuted in 2000 as a groundbreaking, award-winning children's show about an adventurous young Latina. The character returns in a new CG animated series called "Dora" on Friday, April 12 on Paramount+. She's still got her purple backpack and sidekick monkey named Boots, but this "Dora" has evolved with the times. Dora has family from Peru, Mexico and Cuba, and the show celebrates a variety of Latin culture including music, folklore, architecture and food. Diversity exists behind the scenes as well, with a majority of the writing staff identifying as Latino.

— HBO has adapted the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen into a new series of the same name. It follows a North Vietnam plant known as the Captain (played by Hoa Xuande) in the South Vietnam army who flees to the United States when the Vietnam War is ending. The Captain lives among South Vietnamese refugees and continues to spy on the community by reporting back to the Viet Cong. This leads to struggles as the Captain attempts to build a new life. Recent Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple roles. "The Sympathizer" premieres Sunday, April 14 on HBO and streams on Max.

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Ever since Baldur's Gate III took the gaming world by storm last year, players have been wondering: Where can I get more of this? Australian studio Drop Bear Bytes is hoping to scratch that itch with Broken Roads, citing classic role-playing adventures like Fallout, Wasteland and, yes, Baldur's Gate as inspiration. Set in a post-apocalyptic Outback, Broken Roads leans heavily into its "Moral Compass," with options that reflect four different philosophies: utilitarianism, nihilism, Machiavellianism and humanism. The developers, led by a veteran of the landmark RPG Planescape: Torment, promise you'll be forced to make tough choices as your team explores the desolate continent. It arrives Wednesday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

— The protagonist of Devolver Digital's Children of the Sun, known simply as The Girl, is bent on exacting revenge against the cult that ruined her life. She has a slick sniper rifle but one disadvantage: just a single bullet to use on each mission. On the other hand, she has psychic powers that allow her speed up, slow down or curve the bullet — and once it hits a target she can re-aim it toward another. The result is more of a tactical, pinball-like puzzle than the sort of chaos you'd expect from a modern shooter. It's still gory, and solo designer René Rother's visuals are stylishly haunting. The sun sets Tuesday on PC.

