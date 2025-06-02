What to Stream: Nintendo's Switch 2, Addison Rae album, 'Presence' and Ariana Madix returns to Fiji

New movies to stream from June 2-8

— "Presence," one of two excellent Steven Sodebergh-directed, David Koepp-scripted movies released this year, arrives Tuesday on Hulu. The film, a nifty, experimental little thriller, is filmed entirely from the perspective a ghost inside a home a family has just moved into. From a floating point-of-view, we watch as the mysterious presence, piecing together a past trauma while observing the unfolding a new one. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called "Presence" "a heady experiment that transcends the somewhat gimmicky-on-paper premise — something Soderbergh manages to do alarmingly well and regularly."

— Tyler Perry 's latest, "Straw," stars Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother who, desperate for money to pay for her daughter's prescriptions, robs a bank. The film, co-starring Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor and Sinbad, debuts Friday, June 6 on Netflix.

— For anyone still mourning the death of Gene Hackman, a new series streaming from Thursday on the Criterion Channel collects some of the late actor 's best films. That includes William Friedkin's seminal 1971 New York thriller "The French Connection," Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 masterpiece "The Conversation" and Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums," a movie in which Hackman's strained relationship with the director has been a subject of conversation following his death. But also don't miss Arthur Penn's 1975 "Night Moves," a quintessential '70s neo-noir that gave Hackman one of his most indelible roles in the private eye Harry Moseby.

— Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from June 2-8

— Has there been a more seamless transition from TikTok social media star to full-fledged pop music force than that of Addison Rae? On Friday, June 6, she will release her debut LP "Addison," one of the year's most anticipated releases – from the Lana Del Rey-channeling "Diet Pepsi" to the trip-hop "Headphones On." She's managed to tap into a kind of late-internet cool through a hybrid approach to pop music and a lackadaisical singing style. Could it be "Addison" summer? Only time will tell.

— Need your Cynthia Erivo fix between "Wicked" films? She's got your back. The multihyphenate will release her sophomore LP, "I Forgive You" on Friday, June 6, a collection of big belts and even bigger vulnerabilities, with gorgeous songs that sound as though they were ripped straight from Erivo's diary. Listen closely and carefully for maximum enjoyment.

— Anyone who thinks the mainstream music listening world has lost interest in rock bands needs to simply look at Turnstile, the Baltimore hard-core punk band that could. They’ve largely left those harsh sounds behind and have opted for something more melodic and accessible — which is, arguably, part of the appeal for those curious parties — but they’ve maintained their hard-core ethos and edge. “Never Enough” is gearing up to be the biggest release of their career so far, and we say it’s time to get on board. And get in the pit.

— Music Writer Maria Sherman

New television to stream from June 2-8

— Ariana Madix has returned to Fiji as host of a new season of "Love Island USA." The new episodes have big shoes to fill. Last season was the top-rated reality series of 2024. It also broke through the cultural zeitgeist with social media memes and water cooler conversation. Madix says she's not worried about duplicating that success, and wants the contestants to focus on "creating their own lane by being truly themselves and bringing themselves to it, you'll never lose by doing that." The show premieres Tuesday and will air six nights a week on Peacock.

— As a teenager, Kristin Cavallari was a breakout of the MTV reality series "Laguna Beach" because of her unfiltered honesty. She's carried that with her throughout other reality shows and to her podcast "Let's Be Honest." Cameras rolled when Cavallari took the podcast on the road in March. That will air as the docuseries "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour" beginning Wednesday on E!. It streams on Peacock.

— Shaquille O'Neal also has his own docuseries coming to Netflix Wednesday called "Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal." It's an inside look at his efforts as president of Reebok's basketball division. Allen Iverson is vice president. Both have a history with the brand. In 1992, O'Neal signed a deal with Reebok as a rookie playing for the Orlando Magic. Iverson famously inked a lifetime deal with the brand one year prior in 1991. The series will show the two pro ballplayers work to make Reebok Basketball cool and competitive in the sneaker market. It drops Wednesday.

— Get your feel-good TV fix with Apple TV+'s new show, "Stick." It stars Owen Wilson as Pryce, a broke and divorced former pro golfer who could use a break. He finds it in a teen phenom named Santi and volunteers to be his coach. The show is about chosen family and second chances. "Stick" premieres Wednesday.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play week of June 2-8

— Nintendo fans worldwide are bracing themselves for the arrival of the Switch 2, a souped-up version of the eight-year-old console with new social features meant to draw players into online gaming. The highlight of the launch lineup is Mario Kart World, which features a Grand Prix for up to 24 drivers and introduces a sprawling open environment where "everywhere is your racecourse." Other Day One arrivals include upgraded versions of the last two Legend of Zelda adventures, and some popular third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Split Fiction will be making their Nintendo debuts. The next generation takes the stage Thursday, June 5.

— Lou Kesten

