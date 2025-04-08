What to know about the roof collapse at the Jet Set club in the Dominican Republic

What happened?

The roof collapsed nearly an hour after the merengue concert headed by Rubby Pérez began at Jet Set. The club was known for its Monday night merengue parties that drew international celebrities and high-profile Dominicans.

A video posted on social media shows parts of the roof falling and people starting to move away seconds before the entire roof collapses onto them.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, alerted Dominican President Luis Abinader to the disaster, calling him from under the debris, according to first lady Raquel Abraje. Officials said Nelsy Cruz later died at a hospital.

Why did the roof collapse?

Authorities say it’s too early to determine the cause of the disaster. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and created makeshift planks in an effort to reach survivors buried under the debris.

It’s unclear how often government officials inspect buildings in the Dominican Republic or when Jet Set was last inspected.

A Ministry of Public Works spokesperson referred The Associated Press to the mayor’s office for comment. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office could not be reached.

Jet Set's owners, who issued a statement saying they were cooperating with authorities, were also not reachable for comment.

Who are the victims?

Relatives of merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, initially said he had been rescued. but Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said his body was found early Wednesday.

The singer’s manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, said the group’s saxophonist also died.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was pulled from the debris but died at a hospital. Also killed was Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, league spokesperson Satosky Terrero said.

Other victims include New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco, an Army captain who left behind four young girls, and three employees at Grupo Popular, a financial services company, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife.

What is Jet Set?

It’s an iconic nightclub in southern Santo Domingo that has operated for nearly five decades. It was known for its “Jet Set Mondays” that featured local and international merengue artists.

The club and restaurant, which opened in 1973, was the most popular venue of its kind in the Dominican Republic, according to the newspaper Listín Diario.

It later moved and celebrated its first anniversary at the new location with merengue and salsa icon Johnny Ventura.

The club underwent renovations in 2010 and 2015, and it was struck by lightning in 2023, according to the newspaper.

General admission tickets for Monday’s concert with Rubby Pérez were $32, while the VIP ones were $40, according to the club’s website.

What’s next?

Rescue crews were still searching for survivors more than 24 hours after the collapse.

An in-depth investigation into the collapse is expected. Authorities have not released any preliminary findings or commented on what might have caused the roof to fall.

Prosecutor Rosalba Ramos told TV station CDN that while “everyone wants to know” what happened, authorities are focusing on finding survivors.

