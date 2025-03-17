What to know about ferocious storms moving east after spawning damaging tornadoes in several states

A severe storm swept through the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes
A grove of pine trees were destroyed by Saturday's tornado in Tylertown, Miss., shown on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A grove of pine trees were destroyed by Saturday's tornado in Tylertown, Miss., shown on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Nation & World
42 minutes ago
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (AP) — A severe storm on Monday swept through the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes.

Days earlier, the same ferocious weather system spawned violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires, leaving at least 39 people dead in the South and lower Midwest.

Here's what to know about the unusually erratic and damaging weather.

What's expected Monday?

Forecasters warned of dangerous winds from Florida all the way north to New Jersey, while heavy rain was likely across New York and New England.

A tornado watch was in effect until early Monday for a large swath of North Carolina and Virginia, with gusts potentially reaching 70 mph and possible hail the size of ping pong balls, said the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The dynamic storm that began Friday earned an unusual "high risk" designation from meteorologists. Still, experts said it's not unusual to see such weather extremes in March.

What happened in Mississippi and Missouri?

In Tylertown, Mississippi, tornadoes ripped tall trees in half and wiped out entire neighborhoods. Six people were killed and more than 200 were displaced, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Hailey Hart and her fiancé Steve Romero hunkered down with their three huskies inside their 1994 Toyota Celica as a twister ripped apart their home Saturday. Romero said he prayed out loud and hugged Hart as the car rolled onto its side, windows shattering, before it landed on its wheels again.

“It was a bad dream come true,” Romero said. The couple escaped with only scratches.

Wayne County, Missouri, resident Dakota Henderson said he and others rescuing trapped neighbors found five bodies scattered in rubble outside what remained of his aunt's house. Scattered twisters killed at least a dozen people in the state Friday, authorities said.

Coroner Jim Akers of Butler County, Missouri, described the home where one man was killed as “just a debris field.”

“The floor was upside down,” he said. “We were walking on walls.”

Where were the wildfires and dust storms?

Wind-driven wildfires caused extensive damage in Texas and Oklahoma and officials warned that parts of both states would again face an increased risk of fire danger in the coming week.

More than 130 fires were reported across Oklahoma and nearly 400 homes were damaged or destroyed, Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

“Nobody has enough resources to fight fires when the wind is blowing 70 mph,” said Terry Essary, the fire chief of Stillwater, Oklahoma. “It’s an insurmountable task.”

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Keli Cain said Sunday that two people were killed as a result of the wildfires and weather.

Meanwhile, dust storms spurred by high winds claimed almost a dozen lives on Friday. Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol. Authorities said three people also were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo, in the Texas Panhandle.

What has the president said?

President Donald Trump said the White House was monitoring the storms and would assist state and local officials to help in the recovery. He said National Guard troops were deployed to Arkansas, where officials confirmed three deaths.

“Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!” Trump posted on his social media network on Sunday.

At least three people, including an 82-year-old woman, were killed in central Alabama when multiple tornadoes swept across the state.

In Troy, Alabama, parks officials said the recreation center where many residents had taken refuge had to be closed due to damage from overnight storms. No one was injured.

“We are thankful the Lord provided protection over our community, and over 200 guests at the Recreation Center storm shelter on Saturday night,” the parks department said in a statement.

Family friend Trey Bridges, 16, climbs a mountain of tornado debris to help the Blansett family recover items not destroyed by Saturday's tornado, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A recovery volunteer climbs a tree to recover a torn American flag from Saturday's tornado that passed through Tylertown, Miss., and other communities on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tommy May, tosses a broken mirror from a tornado destroyed home of relatives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Steve Romero, left, wipes away the tears of his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gillespie County's Hwy 16 is closed due to the Crabapple Fire north of Fredericksburg, Texas, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A stump smolders as a remnant of the Crabapple Fire over the weekend in Gillespie County, Texas, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gillespie County fields are charred along Ranch Road 1631 following the Crabapple Wildfire over the weekend, in Fredericksburg, Texas, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supplies are set up in front of Gillespie County's St. Paul's Lutheran Cave Creek Church for first responders of the Crabapple Fire, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Steve Romero, 23, center, hugs his wife, Hailey Hart, right, and their friend Jessica Soileau, left, after recalling how he, his fiancee and their three dogs rode out Saturday's tornado in their small 1994 Toyota in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Donna Blansett, holds her dog LuLu, and recalls how she and husband Bobby Blansett, managed to escape Saturday from their tornado destroyed mobile home after a series of storms passed Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hailey Hart, 21, right, hugs a friend, Sage Falgoust, 16, after recalling how she, her fiancee and their dogs rode out Saturday's tornado in their 1994 Toyota automobile, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The interior of the new bunkhouse camper of Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., shows the damage from Saturday's tornado in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when Saturday's tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A toy panda bear lies amid the rubble of a mobile home that was destroyed from tornado in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tasha May, right, and her husband Tommy May, recover clothing from a cabinet in the tornado destroyed home of her grandparents, Sunday, March 16, 2025, Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Patricia Blansett inspects a family portrait print, one of the few items that family and friends recovered intact, Sunday, March 16, 2025 from her relative's mobile home that was destroyed when a series of storms passed Tylertown, Miss., on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The antique teapot clock of Donna Blansett, is one of the few items that family and friends recovered intact from their mobile home that was destroyed when a series of storms passed Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friends and family members search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friends and family members search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friends and family members take a break as they search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friends and family carry off a safe from the damaged building after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friends and family members remove trees from a house after a tornado passed through the area Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tony Robertson drives a damaged pickup truck out of the way after a tornado passed through the area Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friends and family members search for belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through the area, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

