What they wore: Clothes spotlight sex abuse in Amish, others

There was also an infant’s onesie.

“You feel rage when you get a tiny little outfit in the mail,” said Ruth Ann Brubaker of Wayne County, Ohio, who helped put the exhibit together. “I didn’t know I could be so angry. Then you start crying.”

The clothes on display represented various branches of the conservative Anabaptist tradition, which include Amish, Mennonite, Brethren and Charity. Often referred to as the Plain churches, they emphasize separation from mainstream society, church discipline, forgiveness and modest dress, including head coverings for women.

It was part of a larger conference on awareness of sexual abuse in the Plain churches held April 29-30 at Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leola and sponsored by two advocacy organizations: A Better Way, based in Zanesville, Ohio, and Safe Communities, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Hope Anne Dueck, the executive director of A Better Way and one of the exhibit’s organizers, said many survivors report being told things such as “If you had been wearing your head covering, then you probably wouldn’t have been assaulted,” or “You couldn’t have been dressed modestly enough.”

“And as a survivor myself,” Dueck said, "I knew that that was not the truth.”

“You can be harmed no matter what you’re wearing,” she said. Those who contributed to the exhibit “were wearing what their parents and the church prescribed, and wearing them correctly, and were still assaulted.”

The exhibit was based on similar ones that have been staged at college campuses and elsewhere in recent years called "What Were You Wearing?" They show a wide range of attire with the aim of shattering the myth that sexual assault can be blamed on what a victim had on.

Current and former members of plain-dressing religious communities — not just the Anabaptists but others such as Holiness, an offshoot of Methodism with an emphasis on piety — agreed last year that it was time to hold their own version.

“At the end of the day, it was never about the clothes,” said Mary Byler, a survivor of child sexual abuse in the Amish communities where she grew up. Byler, who founded the Colorado-based group The Misfit Amish to bridge cultural gaps between the Amish and the wider society, helped to organize the exhibit.

“I hope it helps survivors know that they’re not alone," she said.

Survivors were invited to submit their outfits or descriptions of them. All but one provided children's attire, mostly girls and one boy, reflecting their age when they were assaulted. The lone adult outfit belonged to a woman who was raped by her husband shortly after giving birth, Dueck said.

Organizers plan to have high-quality photos made of the clothes to display online and in future exhibits.

Plain church leaders have acknowledged in recent years that sexual abuse is a problem in their communities and have held seminars to raise awareness.

But advocates say they need to do more, and that some leaders continue to treat abuse cases as matters of church discipline rather than as crimes to be reported to civil authorities.

Dozens of offenders from Plain church affiliations have been convicted of sexually abusing children in the past two decades, according to a review of court files in several states. Several church leaders have been convicted for failing to report abuse, including an Amish bishop in Lancaster County in 2020.

Researchers and organizers at the conference said they are surveying current and former Plain community members to gather concrete data on what they believe is a pervasive problem.

But the display made a powerful statement on its own, said Darlene Shirk, a Mennonite from Lancaster County.

“We talk about statistics ... but when you have something physical here, and because the dress is from the Plain community, it shouts, ‘Look, this is happening in our community!’” she said.

Advocates say that in the male-led Plain churches, where forgiveness is taught as a paramount virtue, people are often pressured to reconcile with their abusers or their children's abusers.

Byler said that in the 18 years since she reported her sexual assaults to civil authorities, she has heard more stories of abuse in the Plain churches than she can count. Survivors are often isolated from their communities and met with “very victim-blaming statements,” she said.

“Child sexual assault and sexual assault is something that happens ... inside of communities from every walk and way of life,” Byler said.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Caption Sexual assault survivors Mary Byler, left, born Amish, and Hope Anne Dueck, whose background is Mennonite, look at a video taken of their exhibit, which displays articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in the Amish, Mennonite, and similar plain-dressing religious groups, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. The exhibit was part of a larger conference on sexual abuse awareness, with a focus on the plain churches. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski Caption Sexual assault survivors Mary Byler, left, born Amish, and Hope Anne Dueck, whose background is Mennonite, look at a video taken of their exhibit, which displays articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in the Amish, Mennonite, and similar plain-dressing religious groups, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. The exhibit was part of a larger conference on sexual abuse awareness, with a focus on the plain churches. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

Caption An Amish child's black shoes and winter outfit are displayed for an exhibit on sexual assault among the Amish and similar plain-dressing religious groups, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. This outfit belonged to a survivor who was assaulted at age 5. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski Caption An Amish child's black shoes and winter outfit are displayed for an exhibit on sexual assault among the Amish and similar plain-dressing religious groups, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. This outfit belonged to a survivor who was assaulted at age 5. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

Caption Darlene Shirk looks at the clothes of sexual assault survivors from Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing religious groups on display at a child abuse prevention seminar, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. Some plain-dressing traditions allow for modern nightwear. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski Caption Darlene Shirk looks at the clothes of sexual assault survivors from Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing religious groups on display at a child abuse prevention seminar, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. Some plain-dressing traditions allow for modern nightwear. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

Caption Dale Ingraham, co-founder of the nonprofit Speaking Truth In Love Ministries, gives a talk, "What Does God Say About Abuse?" during a child abuse prevention seminar in Leola, Pa., on Friday, April 29, 2022. The conference also featured an exhibit that displayed articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing communities. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski Caption Dale Ingraham, co-founder of the nonprofit Speaking Truth In Love Ministries, gives a talk, "What Does God Say About Abuse?" during a child abuse prevention seminar in Leola, Pa., on Friday, April 29, 2022. The conference also featured an exhibit that displayed articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing communities. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

Caption From left, Hope Anne Dueck, co-founder of A Better Way, and Faith and Dale Ingraham, co-founders of the not-for-profit Speaking Truth In Love Ministries, lead a breakout session during a child abuse prevention seminar in Leola, Pa., on Friday, April 29, 2022. The conference also featured an exhibit that displayed articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing communities. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski Caption From left, Hope Anne Dueck, co-founder of A Better Way, and Faith and Dale Ingraham, co-founders of the not-for-profit Speaking Truth In Love Ministries, lead a breakout session during a child abuse prevention seminar in Leola, Pa., on Friday, April 29, 2022. The conference also featured an exhibit that displayed articles of clothing from sexual assault survivors in Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing communities. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

Caption Sara Ann Petersheim looks at the clothes of sexual assault survivors from Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing religious groups on display at a child abuse prevention seminar, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski Caption Sara Ann Petersheim looks at the clothes of sexual assault survivors from Amish, Mennonite and other plain-dressing religious groups on display at a child abuse prevention seminar, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Leola, Pa. Similar exhibits held nationwide aim to shatter the myth that abuse is caused by a victim's clothing choice. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski