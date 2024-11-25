What diversity does — and doesn't — look like in Trump's Cabinet

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick to lead the State Department, would be the first Latino secretary of state. Scott Bessent, an American hedge fund manager and Trump's pick to lead the Treasury Department, would be the first openly gay man in that post.

Susie Wiles, Trump's choice for White House chief of staff, will also be the first woman to serve in the position.

Scott Turner, a former NFL player who led the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in the first Trump term, will serve as secretary of housing and urban development. Turner, who is Black, will be the fourth confirmed HUD secretary of color since 2014. Neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who is also Black, served in that post under Trump.

Trump's first administration also included some historic firsts, including Veteran spy Gina Haspel serving as the first female director of the CIA, but, overall, it still lagged behind his predecessors on diversity.

The incoming administration is set to include some people of color in other high-profile roles.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former biotechnology executive and 2024 GOP presidential candidate, will co-lead an outside advisory committee on government efficiency with billionaire Elon Musk. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, is Trump's pick to serve as director of national intelligence, the chief coordinator of the nation's intelligence departments. Gabbard is of Samoan descent and Ramaswamy is Indian American.

Mehmet Oz, a former TV doctor who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania, has been tapped by Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. And Janette Nesheiwat, a physician and Fox News personality, is Trump's pick to serve as surgeon general. Nesheiwat is the daughter of Christian Jordanian immigrants; Oz is Turkish American and would be the first Muslim to serve in the role.

Trump's Cabinet also includes a wide breadth of ideological diversity with some nominees holding views broadly considered eccentric in Washington. Others have clashing opinions on priorities for the incoming administration like trade and foreign policy.

