WFP chief: Nobel Prize message to world not to forget Sahel

He’s hoping the prize will propel donors, billionaires and people around the world to alleviate suffering, especially in the face of the coronavirus, which will have a “catastrophic” impact on next year’s funding, he said.

“2021 is screaming around the corner, there are no reserves, the economic downturn is taking place, the ripple effect to poor countries is devastating,” said Beasley.

Aid workers say the Peace Prize is a “timely recognition” of the importance of the WFP’s role in fragile countries like Burkina Faso, said Donald Brooks, chief executive officer for Initiative: Eau, a U.S. aid group focused on increasing the safety of drinking water in crisis zones.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso’s government says it doesn’t have enough money to feed the more than 1 million internally displaced people. Boukare Ouedraogo, the mayor of Kaya town, which hosts nearly 500,000 displaced people, said the situation is so devastating it keeps him up at night.

“What makes me cry, what makes me not sleep, is to see these women, these children who are moving around and who come to knock on my door with a starving look saying that they have nothing to eat,” he said.

In this photo provided by the United Nations, David Beasley, left, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), poses for a photo with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during his swearing-in ceremony at the U.N., June 5, 2018, in New York. The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo via AP) Credit: Loey Felipe Credit: Loey Felipe