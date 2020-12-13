Westwood wins Race to Dubai title for 3rd time at age 47

Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round, which was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings — but only after a meltdown by his rivals in the final holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Patrick Reed, seeking to become the first American to be Europe’s top player, bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to drop out of contention for the Race to Dubai title. Then Laurie Canter double-bogeyed No. 17 and bogeyed the last, leaving Westwood alone in second.