Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

The fire, which was sparked by lightning, had been expanding by up to 4 miles (6 kilometers) a day, pushed by strong winds and critically dry weather.

There was good news on the lower portion of the 624-square-mile (1,616-square-kilometer) blaze. Crews had locked in containment lines and on the lower southeastern side, crews were able to gain a substantial foothold, allowing them to cut back to nighttime patrols from what had been a “24-7 run-and-gun” fight, fire information officer Sarah Gracey said.

“For us, that’s a pretty big step,” she said. “It’s not that easy to work in a pitch-black forest in the middle of the night.”

Crews will be able to rest and contribute to dayside attacks, she said.

“We have had day after day of red flag warnings (of extreme fire danger) and today we don’t have a red flag warning,” Gracey said Thursday. However, low humidity and high temperatures remained a concern.

That side of the blaze also had burned into an area blackened by a previous fire, creating gaps in the fuel and reducing the spread of flames through grass, shrub and timber, Gracey said.

In California, the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe had burned more than 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land. It erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.

The fire in Alpine County has destroyed at least 10 buildings. Fire officials expected active or extreme fire behavior on Friday because of afternoon gusts and temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).

Blowing embers from flames ignited a new spot fire Thursday afternoon that jumped the highway north of Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line, prompting a new evacuation order at Topaz Lake Estates and neighboring areas.

The fire was less than a mile from the estates, a community of around 1,200 people in Douglas County, Nevada.

“Firefighters on the ground and aircraft continue to battle the growing spot under exceptionally difficult weather and fuel condition,” the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said in an update.

It estimated the new blaze already had burned nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers).

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday in Plumas County west of the Nevada border as the Dixie Fire continued to grow explosively eastward.

“This fire is outpacing us at moments,” Shannon Prather, the incident commander, said Thursday evening.

The fire had burned nearly 177 square miles (458 square kilometers), destroyed at least eight buildings and threatened at least 1,500 more, fire officials said.

Extremely dry conditions and recent heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Associated Press videographer Haven Daly contributed from Gardnerville, Nevada.

A sign damaged by the Bootleg Fire lies on the ground on Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

This satellite image provided by Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies shows the wildfires in Northern California and Oregon on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Oregon fire, which was sparked by lightning, has ravaged the sparsely populated southern part of the state and had been expanding by up to 4 miles (6 kilometers) a day, pushed by strong winds and critically dry weather that turned trees and undergrowth into a tinderbox. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies the Bootleg Fire in Oregon on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Oregon fire, which was sparked by lightning, has ravaged the sparsely populated southern part of the state and had been expanding by up to 4 miles (6 kilometers) a day, pushed by strong winds and critically dry weather that turned trees and undergrowth into a tinderbox. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A damaged and abandoned excavator is seen in an area burned by the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A firetruck responding to the Bootleg Fire is driven past a hand-painted sign thanking firefighters on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Melted metal is seen near a home destroyed by the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 near Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A fire-damaged sign hangs near trees burned by the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Smoke rises from the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 near Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A fire-damaged mile marker sign hangs near trees burned by the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A home destroyed by the Bootleg Fire is seen here on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 near Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Spot fires smolder near trees damaged by the Bootleg Fire on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard