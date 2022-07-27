Western European powers press Iran to agree to nuclear deal

EU foreign policy Josep Borrell noted that he wrote an opinion piece for the Financial Times on Tuesday in which he said he's “concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted." He said he has put a text on the table that addresses in detail the steps need to restore the nuclear agreement.

“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible,” he wrote. “I see no other comprehensive or effective alternative within reach.”

Borrell acknowledged that the Iran deal “remains politically polarizing in Washington as the midterm elections approach" and that it “may not have addressed all U.S. concerns with respect to Iran." He also acknowledged that there are “serious reservations” in Iran.

But he argued that the deal carries very significant benefits.

“If the deal is rejected, we risk a dangerous nuclear crisis, set against the prospect of increased isolation for Iran and its people," Borrell wrote. "It is our joint responsibility to conclude the deal."