Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least 12 dead

The U.K.’s National Rail association said “routes across most of Great Britain” remained affected by the weather on Saturday morning, with disruptions to continue throughout the day.
Transport in Germany also remained severely disrupted, with railway operator Deutsche Bahn saying no long-distance trains would operate north of Dortmund, Hannover and Berlin until at least 6 p.m.
The storm left at least three people dead in Germany, including a man who fell as he was trying to repair a damaged roof and a driver whose car crashed into a tree that had fallen across a road.
In the northwestern city of Bremen, a 55-meter (180-foot) crane fell onto an unfinished office building.
A cleanup also was underway in the Netherlands, where four people died as Eunice tore across the country on Friday.
Train services, halted during the storm, remained disrupted with the company responsible for rail infrastructure saying that it was working hard to repair “extensive” damage to tracks and overhead power lines.
Engineers were expected to assess damage to the roof of a stadium in The Hague where professional soccer team ADO The Hague plays its home matches after parts of the structure were blown loose.
Across the country, teams were shifting fallen trees and beginning to repair roofs damaged by the storm.
Michael Corder in The Hague and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this story.
A firefighter from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, cuts through a tree blown down by gusts of wind with a chainsaw in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
A firefighter from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, cuts through a tree blown down by gusts of wind with a chainsaw in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Firefighters work on fallen trees on railroad tracks in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. After the heavy storm "Zeynep" in parts of Germany, the sighting and clean-up work is ongoing in the morning. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
Firefighters work on fallen trees on railroad tracks in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. After the heavy storm "Zeynep" in parts of Germany, the sighting and clean-up work is ongoing in the morning. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
Waves break on the beach of Altefaehr on the island of Ruegen, northern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The silhouette of the Hanseatic city of Stralsund can be seen in the background. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)
Waves break on the beach of Altefaehr on the island of Ruegen, northern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The silhouette of the Hanseatic city of Stralsund can be seen in the background. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)
A runner looks at wind damage to a construction site alongside the river Thames, after Storm Eunice struck Friday, in London, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A runner looks at wind damage to a construction site alongside the river Thames, after Storm Eunice struck Friday, in London, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A woman sweeps out water from a beachfront bar in Brighton, Sussex, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
A woman sweeps out water from a beachfront bar in Brighton, Sussex, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
A man cleans up a driveway after a flat roof from a nearby block of flats was blown off and landed on a house in Bitterne, Southampton, England, Saturday Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
A man cleans up a driveway after a flat roof from a nearby block of flats was blown off and landed on a house in Bitterne, Southampton, England, Saturday Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
A woman sweeps up the scattered beach pebbles which are covering the promenade in Brighton, Sussex, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
A woman sweeps up the scattered beach pebbles which are covering the promenade in Brighton, Sussex, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
The remains of a collapsed roof lie on a Porsche after hurricane Zeynep in Eversmeer, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Lars-Josef Klemmer/dpa via AP)
The remains of a collapsed roof lie on a Porsche after hurricane Zeynep in Eversmeer, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Lars-Josef Klemmer/dpa via AP)
An approximately 270-year-old trestle windmill has completely fallen over on a hill due to the storm on the outskirts of the village Klettbach, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP)
An approximately 270-year-old trestle windmill has completely fallen over on a hill due to the storm on the outskirts of the village Klettbach, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP)
Firefighters rescue a man from his car in a flooded street in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
Firefighters rescue a man from his car in a flooded street in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Firefighters work on an extended turntable ladder to cut down a tree that had fallen on a house in the Bergedorf district in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Storm Zeynep causes damage in the north. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
Firefighters work on an extended turntable ladder to cut down a tree that had fallen on a house in the Bergedorf district in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Storm Zeynep causes damage in the north. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
Emergency personnel from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, in the pouring rain, pull a tree that has been blown down by gusts of wind to the ground with a rope in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Emergency personnel from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, in the pouring rain, pull a tree that has been blown down by gusts of wind to the ground with a rope in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
A moped stop as the road is blacked by an uprooted tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days has smashed through northern Europe, killing at least four people as high winds felled trees, and cancelled train services. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A moped stop as the road is blacked by an uprooted tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days has smashed through northern Europe, killing at least four people as high winds felled trees, and cancelled train services. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Workers remove an uprooted tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days has smashed through northern Europe, killing at least four people as high winds felled trees, and cancelled train services. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Workers remove an uprooted tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days has smashed through northern Europe, killing at least four people as high winds felled trees, and cancelled train services. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Emergency forces of the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, clear a road blocked by downed trees in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Emergency forces of the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, clear a road blocked by downed trees in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Firefighters from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department clear a fallen tree from a pedestrian and bicycle path in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Firefighters from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department clear a fallen tree from a pedestrian and bicycle path in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
