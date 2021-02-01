Westbrook, Beal hit late 3s, Wizards stunt Nets 149-146

James Harden sat out because of a thigh contusion, the first game he has missed since being traded from Houston to Brooklyn on Jan. 13.

Westbrook has set season scoring highs in back-to-back games. He entered the game averaging 18.9 points, his lowest output since his second season in 2009-10.

The Wizards are 1-4 since resuming play after a 13-day layoff that included six postponements due to COVID-19 related issues.

TIP-INS

Nets: Bruce Brown started with Harden out and finished with three points in 32 minutes and picked up a technical in the fourth quarter after some words with Westbrook. Westbrook also was called for a technical. ... Jeff Green scored a season-high 23 points, but Brooklyn fell to 8-3 when Green reaches double figures.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks picked up a technical in the first quarter. ... Beal had just 11 points in the first half. … Davis Bertans was 3 for 12 on 3-pointers and finished with 11 points…

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host Portland on Tuesday night.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) react after an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and forward Rui Hachimura, left, battle for the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, fouls Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, back, reacts with guard Bradley Beal (3) after he made a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) dunks past Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown (1) and forward Kevin Durant (7) battle for the ball against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, second from right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards center Robin Lopez (15). (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, right, controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass