West Virginia: Ex-firefighter accused of civil rights crimes

Osborne also is accused of setting fire to and destroying the property of a 49-year-old woman in November 2019. The Justice Department did not disclose the location of the property or other information about the woman.

Osborne also was a part-time police officer in Marmet and a probationary member of the Charleston Fire Department. Officials previously said Osborne has been dismissed by both fire departments.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Osborne has an attorney or whether he was still employed by the Marmet police department. Marmet Police Chief John Perrine said in January that Osborne was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. A call to the department wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the FBI is seeking additional information about Osborne, who was booked into the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Wednesday.