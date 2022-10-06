West, China showdown looms in vote at UN human rights body

It's shaping up as a test of political and diplomatic clout between the West and Beijing.

The vote on the proposal at the Human Rights Council follows days of backchannel arm-twisting, coaxing and convincing in Geneva and in many national capitals as Western countries try to build momentum on a report from former U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office, released Aug. 31, that found that possible “crimes against humanity” had occurred in Xinjiang.