West Africans leaders to discuss Guinea's fate post-coup

Meanwhile in Conakry, junta leaders were set to meet Thursday with mining company representatives on the third day of a special summit to chart Guinea's political future. Junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya has sought to reassure the country's most vital economic sector that the political changes will not impact existing mining projects in the country, which has the world's largest reserves of bauxite.

Guinea's coup leaders have yet to make public their proposed timeframe for handing over power to a civilian transitional government, nor have they outlined how quickly new elections can be organized.

Conde had sparked violent street demonstrations last year after he pushed for a constitutional referendum that he used to justify running for a third term, saying term limits no longer applied to him. He ultimately won another five years in office last October, only to be toppled by the coup 10 months later.

At the time he came to power in 2010, he was Guinea's first democratically elected leader since independence from France in 1958.

Caption Ambassadors and foreign representations, leave after a meeting with Military junta led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, at the people's palace in Conakry, Guinea Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Guinea's junta is expected to face more pressure to set a timeframe for new elections Tuesday as the military rulers open a four-day series of meetings about the West African nation's future following the president's overthrow in a coup just over a week ago. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

