West African bloc sends delegation to Guinea following coup

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo said the coup is a “violation of our common charter on governance in the ECOWAS region.”

Guinea's junta has released dozens of political prisoners jailed by the previous civilian government.

The 79 prisoners freed had been held on a variety of charges, including breaching security, destroying public property and manufacturing weapons. All were invited to attend a political rally Saturday in Guinea's capital, Conakry.

Many of those freed are activists from the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, a longtime opposition party led by Cellou Dalein Diallo, who ran and lost to Conde in the last three presidential polls.

The opposition has said it will work together with the junta but also urged the new military leadership to quickly restore the rule of law.

The prisoners’ release was welcomed by Guineans who had demonstrated against Conde’s quest for a third term in office last year.

Conde, who already had served two terms, said last year that the constitutional term limits no longer applied after voters backed a referendum at his behest. The 83-year-old could have remained in power until 2030 until Sunday’s military coup.

