West Africa has worst food crisis in decade, aid groups say

Drought and poor rainfall distribution have reduced the food sources in many communities in the central Sahel region, the report said. Food prices have increased by up to 30% in West Africa, it said.

Global prices have risen as trade has been interrupted by the war in Ukraine, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Wheat availability will also be greatly affected in six West African countries that import at least 30% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, it said.

The crisis in Europe is also resulting in funding cuts to aid in Africa and $4 billion is needed to provide adequate support to the continent, the report said.

“Ukraine is receiving the right level of solidarity and care, this level should be the standard for responses to all crises, everywhere else,” said Moumouni Kinda, director-general of ALIMA.

The appeal comes before a conference on the Sahel on Wednesday which Oxfam’s Sidi said will be “a unique opportunity to mobilize the necessary emergency food and nutrition assistance and to prove that the lives of people in Africa are not worth less than those in Europe.”