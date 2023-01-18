Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

"It’s interesting to watch these things unfold in a world in which there’s still resistance to it, but we’re excited here in Maryland and I’m honored to be a part of it today and be a part of that line as well,” Steele said while walking in a procession up the city’s Main Street.

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend also attended.

Moore will take the oath of office using a Bible owned by Frederick Douglass, a Marylander who escaped slavery on the state's Eastern Shore before going on to become an author and famed abolitionist.

When Moore gives his inaugural speech as Maryland's 63rd governor, he will be looking out on a mall in front of the Capitol with a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

One thing Moore won't see: The statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, who authored the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision declaring that Black people could not be U.S. citizens. That statue stood for nearly 145 years outside the Maryland State House before Moore's predecessor, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, ordered it removed in response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, also will be making history on Wednesday. She is the first immigrant and first Asian American elected statewide in Maryland.

Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston