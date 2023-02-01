'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest

Friends at a memorial service last week described him as joyful and kind, quick with a smile, often silly.

“This man walked into a room, and everyone loved him,” said Angelina Paxton, a friend who traveled to Memphis from California for the memorial service.

Nichols’ funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central time. The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, will deliver the eulogy. Ben Crump, a national civil rights attorney who represents the Nichols family, will deliver a call to action.

The funeral was set to take place on a frigid day when icy weather shut down many schools and businesses in the city.

Sharpton gathered Nichols' family and local activists Tuesday evening at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis. The historic landmark is where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech the night before he was assassinated nearly 55 years ago.

Sharpton said the family intends to have a “dignified funeral service, not a marathon.”

“This is not about politics, it’s about justice,” Sharpton said. “People are coming from all over the world, and we are coming because we’re all Tyre, now.”

Those expected to be in attendance include Vice President Kamala Harris; Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor; and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

The deaths of Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police sparked protests across the nation about racial injustice.

___

Loller reported from Nashville, Tenn. For more coverage of the Tyre Nichols case, go to https://apnews.com/hub/tyre-nichols.

Credit: Adrian Sainz Credit: Adrian Sainz

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson