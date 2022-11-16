Wentz not ready; Heinicke set to start again for Commanders

Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Wentz, who worked out on an outdoor practice field, would have be eligible to return this week after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. Instead, Washington will keep rolling with Heinicke, who is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter.