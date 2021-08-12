Wendy's opens delivery-only kitchens to meet growing demand

Demand for restaurant delivery was already growing before the pandemic but surged when restaurants closed their dining rooms last year. Delivery accounted for 3.3% of U.S. restaurant traffic in the year that ended in June 2019, according to NPD Group. That total rose to 8.4% in the year that ended in June 2021.

Wendy’s said its digital sales __ which includes delivery and mobile orders for pickup __ hit 7.5% of total sales in the second quarter of this year. That’s up from 2.5% in 2019.

It said it decided to expand its delivery-only kitchens with Reef after a successful test in Canada, where it opened eight kitchens late last year.

Wendy’s isn’t the first fast food chain to explore so-called ghost kitchens, which have no storefront and only prepare food for delivery. In 2019, Chick-fil-A began offering delivery from a DoorDash Kitchen in Northern California.