Wendy’s announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts

Penegor emphasized that Wendy’s will narrow its focus to traditional stores, not to-go only options or other experimental designs. He also wants the company to continue its momentum in the fast-growing breakfast segment __ which it reentered in 2020 __ and improve store operations.

“As you take some layers out of the organization and allow us speed of decision-making, it can drive focus, it will drive efficiency, it’ll drive productivity,” he said.

Wendy's shares rose 6% to close at $23.08.

Wendy's announced Friday that it eliminated the job of Kurt Kane, its U.S. president and chief commercial officer, who will be leaving the company. Leigh A. Burnside, the company's chief accounting officer and a senior vice president, also announced her departure.

The company also said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million in stock and doubled its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share.