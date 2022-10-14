Wells Fargo 3Q revenue boosted by higher interest rates

While those higher interest rates have padded Wells' bottom line, the flip side is that fewer people are in the market for home mortgages. Wells Fargo reported that its home lending revenue fell 52% from last year, when mortgage rates were less than half of the current 6.92%.

Many economists and investors fear that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy — which contracted the first half of the year — into a full-blown recession.

Big banks are back to setting aside large amounts of cash in the event of a recession. Wells boosted its reserves to $784 million, including a $385 million increase for credit losses due to loan growth and a “less favorable economic environment.”

Wells is still trying to exit the strict federal guidelines that sets its asset cap at just under $2 billion, hindering its ability to grow.

The Federal Reserve capped the size of Wells Fargo’s assets in 2018 after a series of scandals, most notably the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas.