Well-known grizzly, 4 cubs spotted in Wyoming downtown

Charming as it may seem for a mother bear and four yearling cubs to roam a tourist town, the bears' behavior has worried wildlife managers. The bears have been raiding garbage, bee apiaries and animal feed in the Jackson area, raising the risk of a dangerous encounter with people.

On Saturday, biologists trapped three of the four cubs. They put tracking collars on two in the hope that knowing the bears' whereabouts will help prevent problems.

Wildlife managers have urged local residents to keep trash, pumpkins, bird feeders and other potential food out of reach of bears.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Their numbers have rebounded from 100 or so in the early 1970s to as many as 1,000 today.